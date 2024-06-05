Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Ferguson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ferguson has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ferguson to earn $10.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.45. 1,157,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.94. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $143.88 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.25.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

