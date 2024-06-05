Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Shares Down 9.7%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.31. 23,022 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 8,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.

