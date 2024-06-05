Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,557,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,817,871 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.29% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $814,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,260,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 102,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 204,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.96. 3,374,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,250. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

