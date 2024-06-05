First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 2,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

First Acceptance Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 73.36%.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

