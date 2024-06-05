First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Up 5.3 %

FCAP opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $100.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.63.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 22.59%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

