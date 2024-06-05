First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Shares Up 1.7%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.18. 8,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 24,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.