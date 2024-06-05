First Niles Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
First Niles Financial Stock Performance
FNFI stock remained flat at $8.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. First Niles Financial has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
About First Niles Financial
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Niles Financial
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The 2 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Altria Stock is Still a Good Dividend Play
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for First Niles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.