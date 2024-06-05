First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.57 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for First Solar in a research note issued on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $13.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.70. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.84.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $266.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $286.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.11.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,985 shares of company stock valued at $13,559,316. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.