First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,311 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.52% of Smartsheet worth $99,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $68,879,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $50,705,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 58.3% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,189 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 6,960.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 628,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after buying an additional 619,242 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,030,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 274,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Smartsheet Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $37.52. 128,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,617. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

