First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884,833 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $463,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,485 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,547,000 after acquiring an additional 209,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

