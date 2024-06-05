First Trust Advisors LP Has $113.36 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of American Electric Power worth $113,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 861,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in American Electric Power by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.64.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.1 %

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.41. 235,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.10.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

