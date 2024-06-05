First Trust Advisors LP Has $95.83 Million Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.98% of GitLab worth $95,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 407,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,704. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $60.09. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $142,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

