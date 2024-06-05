First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,247,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 269,075 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.17% of Garmin worth $288,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,739 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Garmin by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 291,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,737,000 after acquiring an additional 176,908 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,367,000 after acquiring an additional 176,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $20,848,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,459,000 after purchasing an additional 136,929 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.04. 10,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,850. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $171.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average is $138.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $2,131,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 683,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,186,488.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

