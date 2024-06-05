First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.91% of Evergy worth $109,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,462,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,716,000 after buying an additional 261,664 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,958,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,977,000 after buying an additional 40,916 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after buying an additional 860,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,415,000 after buying an additional 277,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,251. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.