First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,058 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 55,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $142,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock remained flat at $269.62 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $278.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,819,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,819,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,266 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

