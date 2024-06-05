First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,083,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,125,635 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $118,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 30.5% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

3M Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.64. 283,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,441. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average of $99.02. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

