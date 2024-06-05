First Trust Advisors LP Sells 371,892 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,892 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.10% of Zscaler worth $362,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ ZS opened at $173.10 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of -331.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.14 and a 200-day moving average of $204.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.74.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

