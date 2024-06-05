First Trust Advisors LP Sells 634,443 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 634,443 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $133,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $307,787,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $95,049,000. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $66,804,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 9,218.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,257 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

TFC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.60. 597,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,815,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

