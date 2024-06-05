First Trust Advisors LP Sells 66,428 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,215,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,428 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $122,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 14.2 %

NYSE HPE traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,800,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,572,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

