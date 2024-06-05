First Trust Advisors LP Sells 776,548 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,398,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of Pinterest worth $125,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 697,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,757,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 193.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,622 shares of company stock worth $4,737,421. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.34.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

