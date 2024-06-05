First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,203,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.61% of Paychex worth $262,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,427. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.82. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

