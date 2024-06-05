First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Trading Down 1.1%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.65 and last traded at $69.20. Approximately 47,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 79,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 314,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 44.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 14.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 357,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

