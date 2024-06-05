First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,864,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118,520 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 56.82% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $722,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 130,183 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 300,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 42,401 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,972,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXL stock opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.21. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.