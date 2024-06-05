Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.570-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$850.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.8 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,770,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,041. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12-month low of $128.64 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day moving average of $178.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

