Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BDL opened at $27.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

