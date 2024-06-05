FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

FNB Bancorp Price Performance

OTC:FBIP remained flat at $60.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. FNB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $270.00.

About FNB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for FNB Bancorp (OTC:FBIP)

Receive News & Ratings for FNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.