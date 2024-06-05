FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
FNB Bancorp Price Performance
OTC:FBIP remained flat at $60.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. FNB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $270.00.
About FNB Bancorp
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FNB Bancorp
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for FNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.