Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Trading Down 0.6%

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.47. Approximately 757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Formidable Fortress ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.56.

About Formidable Fortress ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Formidable Fortress ETF (KONG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by actively selecting a narrow basket of large- and mid-cap stocks from around the world. KONG was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.