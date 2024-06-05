Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Trading Down 0.3%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.92 and last traded at $36.10. 72,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 132,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $601.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.394 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

