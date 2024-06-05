FS Credit Opportunities Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FSCO)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.3 %

FS Credit Opportunities stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,948. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $124,320 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

