FS Credit Opportunities Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FSCO)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.3 %

FS Credit Opportunities stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,948. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $124,320 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.