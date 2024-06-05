FS Credit Opportunities Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FSCO)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FSCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 98,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,847. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $124,320. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.