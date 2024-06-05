FS Credit Opportunities Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FSCO)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FSCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 98,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,847. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $124,320. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.