Fuchs (ETR:FPE3) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Fuchs SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €45.08 ($49.00) and last traded at €44.74 ($48.63). Approximately 57,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €44.44 ($48.30).

Fuchs Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

