FY2024 EPS Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.39). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $828.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.88. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,935,115. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

