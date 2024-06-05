FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

