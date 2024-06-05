FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Issued By DA Davidson

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report issued on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.68. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 3.1 %

BBW stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 39.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.