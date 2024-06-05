G999 Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $281.22 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00051390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000979 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

