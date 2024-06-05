GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 700 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Corning were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,721,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Corning by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after buying an additional 2,055,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after buying an additional 1,828,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 1,329.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,239,000 after buying an additional 1,229,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

GLW stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,490. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

