GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 203 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in ITT were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ITT by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3,528.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

ITT Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.39. 320,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,035. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

