GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 33,850 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,850 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.19% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 664.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 71,815 shares during the period.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. 337,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $134.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.