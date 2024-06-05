Gabelli Funds LLC Has $30.80 Million Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Cavco Industries worth $30,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 169,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,726 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Cavco Industries stock traded up $9.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $354.46. 39,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.19. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.25. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.84 and a twelve month high of $400.99.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

