Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,881,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Alamos Gold worth $25,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $2,698,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 545,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alamos Gold by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,426,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 1,139,404 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,818,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 203,262 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,802. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

