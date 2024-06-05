Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Paramount Global worth $36,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAA. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $3,421,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PARAA traded down 0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 20.82. The company had a trading volume of 65,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,937. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of 20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.79 and a beta of 1.68. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of 13.40 and a 1 year high of 26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported 0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.37. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of 7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 7.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.