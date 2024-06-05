Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 189,050 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,094,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 189,050 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $38,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TDS traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,983. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.84. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

