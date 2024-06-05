Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 64,700 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Liberty Global worth $22,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 352,488 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,258,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after acquiring an additional 229,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,550,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,167.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,167.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,233. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,138,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.