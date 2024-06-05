Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) versus Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galaxy Digital and Applied Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital $143.91 million 3.63 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -5.38

Galaxy Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.8% of Galaxy Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Galaxy Digital and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Digital N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Galaxy Digital and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 256.86%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Galaxy Digital.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Galaxy Digital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies. It also manages third party capital across traditional asset classes. In addition, the company offers financial advisory services, such as general corporate, strategic, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and restructuring advisory services, as well as equity, debt, and project finance capital markets services to public and private clients. Further, it has partnership with third-party data center providers and hosts its proprietary bitcoin mining equipment for helping to secure the Bitcoin network. Additionally, the company manages various portfolio of private investments across the digital assets industry, such as traditionally structured companies, as well as in those building digital asset networks powered and capitalized by tokens. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

