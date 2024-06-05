Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.96

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 1478340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Separately, Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $624.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Gannett by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,292,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 703,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gannett by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,462,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 100,837 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gannett by 372.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,888 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Gannett by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 557,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gannett by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

