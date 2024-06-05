GAP (NYSE:GPS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GAP traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 79559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

In related news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $664,416.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $664,416.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $38,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 286,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,965. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of GAP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of GAP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

