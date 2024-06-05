GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Down 2.8%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $170.36 and last traded at $170.93. 935,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,890,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Melius started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.90.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.36.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $149,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.