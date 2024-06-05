Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $142.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Generac Stock Down 1.4 %

GNRC opened at $139.43 on Wednesday. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.84 and its 200-day moving average is $125.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

