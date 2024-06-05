General American Investors Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

General American Investors Co. Inc. trimmed its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,457 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.24% of AXIS Capital worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,845,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 581,409 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 488,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,587,000 after purchasing an additional 207,233 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,815,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 140,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,745. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

