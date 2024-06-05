General American Investors Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 12.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 70,289 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 360,445 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.86. 2,458,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,436. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

